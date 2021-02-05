Friday, March 19, 2021
Mississippi's Best Community Newspaper

NEWS

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

NATCHEZ — This Saturday, more than 60 planes will be parked on the apron of the Natchez-Adams County Airport for the first of what organizers ...
NEWS

One killed in single-car crash in county

NATCHEZ — A single-vehicle crash killed a person at about 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in Adams County. Montreal E. Swazy, 25, of Natchez, was driving a ...
SPORTS

Natchez without head coach for first district game

Life threw the Natchez Bulldogs a curve ball on Sunday when head coach Dan Smith had to go into quarantine because of COVID. The Bulldog’s ...
SPORTS

Vikings get set to host invitational

Vidalia baseball head coach Nic Kennedy said he got lucky when he inherited all of the scheduling for the Vidalia Viking Invitational, which begins Thursday. ...
OPINION

Time to consolidate city, county services is now

Now is the time for leaders in the city and the county to sit down together and make a plan for consolidating as many shared ...
