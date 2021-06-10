March 5, 1952 – June 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Reinetta Hollins Brown, 69, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on June 3, 2021, in Jackson will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Mt. Bethany Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Louis Selman officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. until service time at Mt. Bethany Baptist Church.

Reinetta was born on March 5, 1952, in Natchez, MS, to Thomas O. Hollins Sr. and Bertha McCraney Hollins. She faithfully served as a Mother of Mt. Bethany Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Willie Brown Jr.; one sister, Diana Hollins; and one brother, Christopher Hollins.

Reinetta leaves to cherish her beautiful memories her mother, Bertha; her children and grandchildren: Antonia Hollins with children: Kenzeric, Bernadette, and Ja’Lisha and Renalta (Larry) Alston with children: Michael, Ja’Mesha, and Nicholas; one stepson, Willie Seals; four brothers; two sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.