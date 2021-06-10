Oct. 18, 1989 – June 1, 2021

Funeral services for Naymond Purdion Jr., 31, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church, 100 Robert Webber Dr. in Ridgecrest, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held at the church Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Collier Cemetery in Ferriday.

Mr. Purdion, son of Naymond Purdion, Sr. and Cynthia Seals Collier, was born in Ferriday and died of injuries sustained in an auto crash in Ferriday, He was an oil field worker.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia and her husband, Ronnie Collier of Ferriday; two daughters, Grace and Olivia Purdion of Denham Springs, LA; five sisters, Alyssa Collier and Kathleen James (Wesley) all of Ferriday; Amber Holloman (John); Jessica Ballance (Chevis) all of Jonesville, LA; Heather Purdion of Natchez; maternal grandmother, Mamie Seals; one aunt, Shelia Seals; four uncles, Roger Seals, Clinton Seals, Eddie Seals all of Gloster, MS; Michael Seals of Natchez. Preceding him in death was his father.

