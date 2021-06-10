Duncan Park Golf has great things in store

Last weekend golfers played in The Natchez Open on a picturesque Duncan Park Golf Course. Several golfers mentioned it was one of the best municipal courses they had ever seen.

Superintendent Greg Brooking and his grounds crew have worked hard the past month to get the golf course ready for the tournament. Substantial rainfall has made maintenance a difficult task and yet the course remained in pristine and playable condition.

It was also great to see a mixture of local and national golfers come to Natchez and play the city course. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Alderwoman Valencia Hall came to the final round to present a trophy and a banner to the winners of the tournament.

There were several great moments of the tournament, such as Robert Sanford birdieing hole No. 7, 8 and 9 to complete a comeback to win the senior championship. Michael Arnaud drove the last hole upwards of 300 yards and hit the green, only to miss his eagle putt by a mere inch and a half. The low amateur even had some drama closing out the round as players battled for first to take the place on the final hole.

Perhaps the greatest moment of the weekend actually came the night before the tournament began. Brooking was thrilled when he saw the plans to upgrade the clubhouse.

It is exciting to have an event like The Natchez Open in town because of all of the people it brings to Natchez. It is also exciting to see the city continue to invest in its recreational facilities.