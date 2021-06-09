Aug. 21, 1931 – June 8, 2021

GLOSTER — Fredrick Leroy Smith, 89, of the Buffalo Community near Woodville, MS. passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born August 21, 1931, the son of the late Russell Smith and Ada Ashley Smith.

Mr. Leroy worked for the International Paper Company in Natchez, MS. for thirty-seven years;

he was a member of the Church of Christ, and Avid hunter and fisherman, and was President of the Buffalo Water Association for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Fredrick Leroy Smith Jr., two brothers Malcolm Smith and Winfred Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sallie Carter Smith; two daughters Carol Ada Smith Selman and Linda Irene Smith Bumpus; son Edward Lamar Smith and wife Valinda;

grandchildren, Cassia Jo Saggus, Danielle Marie Ramsey, Amber Nicole Selman/Lynn, Lisa Bumpus Samples, Lori Bumpus, Sarah Elizabeth Case, and Emily Doyne Harrison; nine great grandchildren; and one sister Shirley Jean Smith Williams.

Visitation will be Saturday June 12, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery near Crosby, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilkinson County Christian Academy or the charity of your choice.