Beau Pré club championship tees off Saturday

NATCHEZ — The 2021 Beau Pré Club Championship will take place this Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 at the Beau Pré Country Club golf course. However, not just anyone can play in this two-day event.

“This tournament is for club members only,” Beau Pré golf pro David Meyer said. “If members are playing, but are not playing the club championship, they can (play the course each day). Tee times will be limited.”

Despite dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament still took place last year and Jordan Farmer took first place in the championship flight. His back-nine 31 propelled him to a final-round 5-under-par 67 for a two-day total of 8-under-136 and a three-shot win over first-round co-leader Casey Ham.

Whether Farmer will return to try to win his sixth Beau Pré Club Championship was still up in the air as of late Monday morning.

“I don’t know if he’s playing this year,” Meyer said. “He has not signed up. Everyone has until the end of the week. I don’t know his personal plans.”

Bill Byrne won the Beau Pré Senior Club Championship last year with rounds of 70 and 77 for a two-day score of 3-over-par 147.

Last year’s tournament had a field of 65 players, which Meyer said was one of the largest fields ever. He doesn’t expect there to be quite as members playing this year.

“I’ve had about 25 members sign up. We expect about 55 or 60 members play,” Meyer said.

Meyer added that number of flights will depend on how many members sign. He also noted that there will be a Senior division for those members age 60 to 69 and a Super Senior division for members age 70 and over.

As for the condition of the course itself given how much rain has fell in the region this spring and whether it will make the course play tougher than usual this weekend, Meyer said, “The condition of the course is normal. We’re not going to alter the course for the tournament. It’s going to be normal. It’s going to be how it is each day.”