Officers searching for aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping suspect at large

Published 11:58 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Law enforcement are actively searching for this Chevrolet truck Saturday morning in connection to an aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten posted on social media Saturday morning that officers are looking for a white 2019 or 2020 Chevrolet 2500 four by four truck with a bad step on one side and black and silver rims. The tag number is unknown.

A video of the truck in home surveillance footage is below.


The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall with short reddish hair last seen wearing a gray shirt with a lime green logo embroidered on it and jeans. He may also have a bite mark on his right arm and be armed with a blue revolver with a brown grip.

Patten said the suspect is considered to be extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. If you are Natchez, call 91 or call 601-442-2752 if you are outside of the Adams County area, he said.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

