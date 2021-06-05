Natchez High School celebrates 32nd commencement

Natchez High School and Natchez Early College at Co-Lin celebrated their commencement in the ballroom of the Natchez Convention Center Friday night. Natchez Adams School District press relations director Tony Fields said they had to move indoors due to the threat of rain and a wet football field.

Ten minutes into the ceremony the hum of rain on the roof could be heard. COVID safety protocols were enforced at the door with temperatures being taken by a security officer and masks were required upon entry.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson was in attendance and the Natchez High School Air Force Junior ROTC presented the colors for the National Anthem.