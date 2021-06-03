June 3, 2021

  • 79°

Soul Food Fusion Festival this weekend to bring community together

By Jan Griffey

Published 10:47 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — It’s time for a community celebration, Jarita Frazier King said, and she has just the thing.

The Soul Food Fusion Festival is Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, in Natchez.

“This is the second festival. It should have been the third one, but COVID put a damper on it,” King said.

The theme of the first event, held in 2019, was “Community Dining Table, Just Like Family.”

More than a hundred people came together downtown and sat together for a meal at the same table set up on the closed-off Commerce Street.

This Saturday’s festival will also have a community table, King said, adding the event this year comes as a relief after communal events being canceled in COVID-19.

“We’ve all already given up so much because of COVID, we want to do something really festive this year. We want to really have a celebration. I think it’s time for us to get back out and have a good time,” King said.

The event kicks off Friday night on the property of Crooked Letter Picture Company, 101 High St.

“We will have barbecue, local brews and down-home, live Blues,” she said. The party begins at 7 p.m. and will wrap up at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

The main event of the Soul Food Fusion Festival begins at 6 p.m. and will be located in the 500 block of Commerce Street and will feature live music, contests and famous Natchez soul food cuisine.

“We have chefs from four restaurants who are participating,” King said. They include:

  • Yolanda Morgan of Morgan’s Catering.
  • Paul Lewis, formerly of Taste of Chicago and now kitchen manager at Rolling River Reloaded.
  • Bubba McCabe, owner of Pig Out Inn.
  • and Roderick King, chef and owner of Blues Bowl Lounge.

“We will have good food and good music, which transcend racial lines and will bring us all together at one big dinner table on Saturday,” King said.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are $30.

Sunday’s wind-down event will be a Lazy Magnolia Brunch held at Concord Quarters, 301 Gayosa, Natchez, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The brunch will feature food prepared by King and bottomless mimosas.

Tickets and more information are available online at BonTempsTix.com or at facebook.com/soulfoodfusionfestntz. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for each of the events.

The non-profit organization Southern Wellness Association of Mississippi is organizing the festival. All profits will go to support the work that group is doing in the Natchez community, such as serving meals to seniors who need them and helping with job training and placement for those who have been released from the reform system.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Adams County

News

Soul Food Fusion Festival this weekend to bring community together

News

Update: Three suspects identified in raid of gas station near Cathedral School

News

Natchez woman dies in crash on I-10 in Louisiana; toddler injured

News

Community pool reopens; lifeguard certification and swimming lessons available

News

Update: Missing 15-year-old girl from Natchez found

News

Double fatality in Concordia Parish crash

News

Police chief says keep car doors locked as auto burglaries rise

News

Natchez officials prepare for new Main Street restaurant at former bank

News

A Smith & Wesson bought in Natchez used to kill teen in Chicago

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

News

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies