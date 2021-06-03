Nov. 3, 1950 – May 31, 2021

CLAYTON — James Tillman Jacobs, Jr. “Jamie,” 70, of Clayton died unexpectedly on May 31, 2021. His loss left his family shocked and saddened. He will be forever loved and deeply missed.

Jamie was born on November 3, 1950 to J.T. and Maudine Jacobs in Ferriday, LA. After graduating from Ferriday High School in 1970, he went on to study at Northeast Louisiana University and USL in Lafayette.

Jamie loved being a Ferriday Bulldog and circling the Sandwich Bar in his Boss 302. He and his brother J.L. had the greatest time on weekends racing their cars at Harmon Racetrack in Monroe. His momma couldn’t wait to get up the next morning to see which of them had brought home the “gold.”

Jamie worked as a farmer for many years in Monterey before accepting employment as a guard at Angola. He retired as a Master Sgt from Louisiana State Penitentiary in 2012. He loved to regale his family and friends with stories from his time there, none of which are repeatable. He also held an agricultural aviation certification.

Jamie was a most genuine human being who always saw the good in others. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world; something he often mentioned. He was exceedingly proud of Stella, Stephanie, Candace, and Jake and was always supportive of all their endeavors. He never hesitated to pack up, hit the road, and visit his children and grandchildren whom he loved so much. Jamie was also passionate about snow skiing, Nascar#48, NASA, Star Trek, golf, travel, his beloved LSU Tigers, and most importantly, his family. He could often be found checking out the lunch specials at Ferriday or Vidalia Markets, enjoying his new Fire Stick, and talking on the phone with his daughter, Stella, planning his next get-away.

He inspired those around him with his sense of adventure whether hot air ballooning in New Mexico, climbing the Eiffel Tower, rolling through Washington, D.C. on a Segway, drinking champagne on the London Eye, flying to St. Maarten to watch planes take-of and land over the beach, or driving 9 hours for the “best” steak in Texas. He drank with gusto… from the cup of life. Anyone who knew Jamie knew that he was the most loving daddy and grandpa a family could ask for.

Jamie is predeceased by his grandmother, Stella Calhoun; his grandfather, Lee Calhoun; his father, J. T. Jacobs; his mother, Maudine Jacobs; and his nephew, Bill McMahon IV.

He is survived by a sister, Sherrie Jacobs McMahon; a brother, Joseph Lee Jacobs; three daughters: Stella Jacobs Miller (Lucas); Stephanie Jacobs Boudreaux (Arnold); and Candace Jacobs Browning (John); and one son, Jake Jacobs (Chelsea). Grandchildren: Morgan Copeland (John); Gabe Braley; Finn, Colt, and Zane Boudreaux; Lillian, Reid, Lovey, and Murphy Browning; Sophie, Everly and Decklyn Jacobs; and Great-Grandchildren: Sawyer, Addyson, Kendall, and Presley Copeland. Two nephews, Ryan Calhoun Jacobs McMahon and Billy Joseph Jacobs, and one niece, Nicole Jacobs Greene; two first cousins: Myra Barnette Price and Kim Barnette Adams.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary right before the 2 p.m. service at Comer’s in Ferriday. Burial will be at the Calhoun Family Cemetery, Indian Village Road in Clayton.