Sept. 27, 1928 – June 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Service for Betty Scott, 92, of Natchez, who died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson, will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Purnell Family Cemetery in Franklin County.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.