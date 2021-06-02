June 3, 2021

  • 79°

Update: Missing 15-year-old girl from Natchez found

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Natchez teen who was missing since Friday has been found.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said 15-year-old Leta Vandevelde who was last seen Friday was found at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Holiday Apartments.

Patten said Vandevelde was safe when found.

