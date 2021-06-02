Oct. 12, 1945 – May 29, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Celebration of Life for Sharon A. Holloway, 75, of Natchez who died Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Natchez will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.

Mrs. Holloway was born October 12, 1945, in Lake Charles, LA, the daughter of William Lewis and Doris Geraldine Barker.

Mrs. Holloway was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother William “Billy” Lewis Jr.

Survivors include one son, Justin Bruce and wife Tanya, three daughters, Kirstie Jacombe and husband Tomas; Sara Dobb and husband Steve, Jessica Brady and husband Adam; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Anita Lewis; and two nephews, David and Chris Lewis.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.