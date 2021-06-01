June 1, 2021

  • 81°

Joyce Gunter Beasley

By Staff Reports

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

March 11, 1949 – May 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Joyce Gunter Beasley, 72, of Natchez, MS will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Robert Wallis officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Joyce was born on Friday, March 11, 1949 in Amite County, MS and passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her residence. She will be missed by many and her famous “Granny’s breakfast and sweet tea” has put many a smile on her loved ones faces. Many a person has called on her to help pen a letter to express a grievance. Joyce’s words were her sword, and her intelligence and extensive vocabulary could bring the most eloquent writer to their knees. Her passion made her a loyal friend and a formidable foe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Tina Rowell Gunter and daughter, Amy Beasley Book.

Joyce leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Beasley, Sr. of Natchez, MS; two daughters, Tam Corbett and her husband Bill of Ferriday, LA and Elise Cuevas and her husband Kevin of Gulfport, MS; son, Ken Beasley and his wife Jenny of Springville, AL; sister, Faye Adams and her husband Randy of Fort Deposit, AL; brother, Buzz Gunter and his wife Lisa of Fort Deposit, AL; sister, Tammy Wilson and her husband Glenn of Natchez, MS; brother, Barry Gunter and his wife Angie of Natchez, MS; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Those honoring Joyce as pallbearers are Judson Beasley, Hayden Beasley, Davis Corbett, Dalton Corbett, Barry Gunter, and Buzz Gunter.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Trenton Book, Randy Adams, and Randy Johnson.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

A Smith & Wesson bought in Natchez kills teen in Chicago

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman