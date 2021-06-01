March 11, 1949 – May 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Joyce Gunter Beasley, 72, of Natchez, MS will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Robert Wallis officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Joyce was born on Friday, March 11, 1949 in Amite County, MS and passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her residence. She will be missed by many and her famous “Granny’s breakfast and sweet tea” has put many a smile on her loved ones faces. Many a person has called on her to help pen a letter to express a grievance. Joyce’s words were her sword, and her intelligence and extensive vocabulary could bring the most eloquent writer to their knees. Her passion made her a loyal friend and a formidable foe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Tina Rowell Gunter and daughter, Amy Beasley Book.

Joyce leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Beasley, Sr. of Natchez, MS; two daughters, Tam Corbett and her husband Bill of Ferriday, LA and Elise Cuevas and her husband Kevin of Gulfport, MS; son, Ken Beasley and his wife Jenny of Springville, AL; sister, Faye Adams and her husband Randy of Fort Deposit, AL; brother, Buzz Gunter and his wife Lisa of Fort Deposit, AL; sister, Tammy Wilson and her husband Glenn of Natchez, MS; brother, Barry Gunter and his wife Angie of Natchez, MS; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Those honoring Joyce as pallbearers are Judson Beasley, Hayden Beasley, Davis Corbett, Dalton Corbett, Barry Gunter, and Buzz Gunter.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Trenton Book, Randy Adams, and Randy Johnson.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.