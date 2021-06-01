Janice Farr

Funeral services for Mrs. Janice Fairchild Farr will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Corinth Church of Christ in Woodville, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Roxie Cemetery in Roxie, MS. Bro. John Bryant will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Corinth Church of Christ on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Janice Fairchild Farr, 59, of Roxie, passed from this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born on October 9, 1961 in Raceland, LA, to Charles and Peggy Fairchild.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and wonderful friend. She enjoyed her flowers and humming birds. She loved her fur babies, Zoe and Abbigale. Above all else, she loved life and spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death was her father, Charles Fairchild.

Survivors are her husband and best friend of 11 years, Steve Farr; mother, Peggy H. Fairchild; daughter, Amanda Morris; son, Christopher Morris (Kim); grandchildren, Megan and Brylee Morris; brothers, David Fairchild (Leslie), Steven Fairchild; mother-in-law, Louise Farr; brother-in-laws, Danny Farr (Bonnie), Greg Farr (Kathy); and a host of family and friends.

