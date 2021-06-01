June 1, 2021

  • 81°
Sweazy

Annie Mae Sweazy

By Staff Reports

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Jan. 11, 1929 – May 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Service for Annie Mae Sweazy, 92, Natchez, who died May 25, 2021, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roderic W. Lewis, officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

A Smith & Wesson bought in Natchez kills teen in Chicago

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman