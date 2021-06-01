Jan. 11, 1929 – May 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Service for Annie Mae Sweazy, 92, Natchez, who died May 25, 2021, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roderic W. Lewis, officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church.