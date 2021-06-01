Alcee Mickell
Dec. 11, 1931 – May 24, 2021
NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Alcee “Snow” Mickell, 89, of Natchez, who died May 24, 2021, at his residence in Natchez will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Wilsonni Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
You Might Like
Shirley Campbell Smith
Dec. 22, 1933 – May 27, 2021 NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Shirley Campbell Smith, 87, of Natchez, who died... read more