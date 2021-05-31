Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

Hundreds of people gathered in Vidalia Monday morning and marched in a procession all the way across the Mississippi River bridge to the Natchez National Cemetery.

Some marchers were wearing red, white and blue and carrying flags and some were wearing t-shirts that pictured a loved one and veteran who has died in honor of Memorial Day.

The procession has been is an annual tradition in the Miss-Lou for the past 155 years. This year’s participants included local law enforcement, fire departments, first responders, drummers, flag bearers, men and women in uniform and more who gathered to honor those who have fought and died for the United States.