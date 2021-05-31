June 1, 2021

  • 72°

Deaf basketball player makes Mississippi history with scholarship

By The Associated Press

Published 11:23 pm Monday, May 31, 2021

JACKSON (AP) — A Jackson student has become the first deaf player to sign a Division 1 basketball scholarship in Mississippi.

Alexis Roberts, a 6-foot forward with more than 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds, has signed to play for the Jackson State Tigers, WAPT-TV reported.

“I feel very excited because I am the first deaf person to do that, and it’s great to make history,” Roberts said through interpreter Cheryl Keller.
Roberts was born with a percentage of hearing in both ears, but her hearing faded.

Communicating has been a challenge, but Roberts was introduced to basketball when she was 12 and it changed her life.

“Picking up that basketball, it was everything to her,” Velma Patrick, Alexis’ mother, told the television station. “Basketball, you can say, gave her life.”

Roberts continued to grow as a basketball player at Mississippi School for the Deaf, under head coach Sekoe White, who was a deaf athlete himself.

White believes Roberts’ biggest impact playing for Jackson State will be off the court.

“At that level, it’s a chance to let the world know any deaf person can do it,” White said. “You just need the hard work, but sometimes the deaf people need to work a little bit extra hard, but you can make it happen and here is our proof.”

Jackson State head Coach Tomekia Reed said the coaches and players at JSU will take sign language courses to learn how to communicate with their new teammate.

“She deserves the opportunity to play for a Division 1 program — not because of her situation, she shouldn’t be limited to that,” Reed said. “She should be able to receive everything else that everybody else receives, and she doesn’t let her situation hold her back from being great.”

Roberts plans to major in physical education at Jackson State.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town