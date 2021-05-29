May 29, 2021

  • 68°

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:27 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

Fifty students in Cathedral High Schools Class of 2021 had smiles on their faces as they each received their diplomas on Friday evening in the Natchez City Auditorium, including 40 honor graduates.

As 2021 Salutatorian Annalyce Riley and Valedictorian Caitlin Walker noted in their speeches, the class overcame much adversity and had to adapt to many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including virtual lessons and a change of venue from the traditional commencement ceremony held at St. Mary Basilica.

Students passed out roses in memory of the deceased family members of the Class of 2021.

Despite the challenges, Riley slipped a few jokes into her speech which were received with a laughs from her colleagues. Her salutatory speech was “the last paper” she would ever write at Cathedral, she said, adding — unlike with her final paper — “I didn’t even use Grammarly.”

Riley and Walker noted the bittersweetness of what could be the last memory they would share with their peers before graduating to the rest of their lives.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business