May 29, 2021

  • 72°

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

By Staff Reports

Published 8:11 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

NATCHEZ (AP) — A wildland firefighter fell to his death after jumping a fence in Natchez and landing 100 feet below.

Natchez Police Department Cmdr. Scott Frye said Evan Batson, 34, worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a traveling fireman.

He was with co-workers when the incident occurred Wednesday night near the Bridge of Sighs on the Natchez Bluff, news outlets reported.

The group had gone to dinner and, afterward, were walking to a nearby casino. That’s when Batson decided to take a shortcut from the top of the bluff to a grassy area below by jumping a fence, but he jumped too far.

Frye said the drop was about 100 feet down.

Batson’s co-workers, who are trained emergency medical technicians, managed to get to him and began giving him first-aid before calling 911. Natchez firefighters also arrived to help.

“There was no motor vehicle access where he was,” Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “All the while, they were trying to stop his bleeding.”

Batson, who was from Colorado, was later pronounced dead. A hometown was not immediately available.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business