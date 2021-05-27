Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County
NATCHEZ — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 61 in Adams County Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from Corporal Craig James, Public Affairs Officer with MHP, officers responded to the crash at approximately 3:54 p.m. Thursday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The collision is currently under investigation by MHP. More information will become available as the investigation continues,” the release states.
