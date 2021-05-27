Nov. 26, 1944 – May 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Paulette B. Marshall, 76, of Natchez, who departed her earthly life on May 22, 2021, in Natchez will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Forest Aide Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Birdon Mitchell under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Friday, May 28 at Forest Aide Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until service time.

Paulette was born on November 26, 1944, in Natchez, MS, to Thomas Blanton and Rosalee Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Joyce Wesley, Robin Lindsey Stokes, Sandra Asoro, and Lillie Mae Smith; and four brothers: William Dixon, Thomas Blanton Jr., Ronald and Robert Blanton.

Paulette leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Addis Marshall Jr.; one son, Paul Rhodes of Natchez, MS; one daughter, Kristy Marshall Green (Tony) of Natchez, MS; five grandchildren: Teresa M. Rhodes, Jacob Reese, Ava Reese, Tia Green, and Destinee Green; three sisters: Mary Ussin (Gregory), Antoinette Stokes (Roosevelt), and Francine Howard; four brothers: Cleveland Barnes, Micky Barnes (Jeanette), Ronnie Howard, and Gregory Howard; nieces and nephews: Louis Wesley (Rachael), Kimberly Wesley (D’Regis), Pamela King, and Connie Owens (Charles); two sisters-in-law, Alice Jones and Gwendolyn Marshall; one brother-in-law, Rick Marshall (Nikki); a special cousin who loved her “Jack” dearly, Gladys Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

