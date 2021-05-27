May 27, 2021

  • 79°

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

By Jan Griffey

Published 11:28 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — A man jumped over the fence near the Bridge of Sighs Wednesday night on the Natchez Bluff and died from his injuries.

Natchez Police have not released the name of the man.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said, while the investigation is ongoing, he thinks the man was attempting to take a short cut from the top of the bluff to grassy area below, instead of walking to the end of the bridge and walking around, but jumped too far.

“I was on scene. We had to call the fire department. Chief Arrington and his firefighters arrived quickly and they had to get him to him and get him strapped up and carry him through the terrain about the length of three football fields to get him help. There was no motor vehicle access where he was. All the while, they were trying to stop his bleeding,” Daughtry said.

The man succumbed to his injuries.

Daughtry said more information will be released later today as the investigation continues.

