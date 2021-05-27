May 27, 2021

  • 75°

Loretta Ann Caraway

By Staff Reports

Published 7:27 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

May 31, 1970 – May 25, 2021

VIDALIA — Services for Loretta Ann Caraway, 50, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday May 25, 2021 in Vidalia will be 2 p.m. Friday May 28, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service Friday, May 28, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Caraway was born May 25, 1970, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Charles Edward Caraway and Gloria Ann Staggs Caraway.

She was a very loving mother.

Survivors include her two children, Brook and Charles of Vidalia, LA; her father, Charles Caraway of Natchez; two sisters, Lisa Sims of Monroe, LA and Lenore Will of Natchez, MS; nieces and nephews, Leslie, Layce, La Anna, Anna, Derrick, Major, Layelle, Milo and Noel.

Pallbearers will be De’Sean Brown, Nick Cross, John Wave, Derrick Curtis, Jr., Luke Stone, and David Lee.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

