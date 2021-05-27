FAYETTE — Services for Kenneth Brumfield, 60, of Fayette who died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Memorial Herman Katy Hospital in Houston, TX, will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Jefferson County High School in Fayette, MS with Pastor Larry Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.