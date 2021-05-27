Crime reports May 28, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kierra Logan, 19, 200 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of CID hold. No bond set.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations, possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any charges.

Kadaroius D. Rose, 23, 16 King Circle, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Eldetress Kawanda Baker, Age N/A, 121 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $150.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop on Old Smiths Lane.

Traffic stop at Relax Inn.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Red Carpet Inn.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Triumph Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on West Vidal Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Threats on St. Catherine Street.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Short Street.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Maple Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Accident on Canal Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/AT&T.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Sprint Mart.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seragent S. Prentiss Drive/Shoney’s.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Inez Street.

Traffic stop at Cathedral School.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Marshall Road.

Threats on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Main Street.

Harassment on North Circle Drive.

Dog problem on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Philip Earl Bradley, 37, 582 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Rhonda Griffin Carter, 47, 24 Ruby Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Darris Melvin Glenn, 46, 84 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. Held on $500.00 bond.

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 51, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held on $500.00 bond.

Christopher Daniel Lee, 44, 86 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, disorderly conduct/breach of peace, motor vehicle/expired tag, and no insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Anna Laura Martin, 40, 2932 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II – crystal methamphetamine , possession of Schedule I with intent, possession of Schedule IV – Xanax, possession of Schedule III – Hydrocodone, possession of Schedule II – Methadone with intent, possession of Schedule II – Ritalin with intent, and possession of Schedule II – Oxycontin. Held on $1,000 bond.

Johnny Patrick Thorpe, 51, 3601 Eastbrook Road, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Keshawn Marquez Wiley, 25, 120 B Magnolia Street, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Loose livestock on Deer Lake Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Malicious mischief on Crown Court.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Dog problem on Country Club Drive.

Dog problem on Green Acres Road.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Loose livestock on Deer Lake Road.

Theft on Myrtle Drive.

Malicious mischief on Iris Lane.

Threats on Wildlife Way.

Suspicious activity on York Road.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant/affidavit on South Wall Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Accident on Elvira Lane.

False alarm on West Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Lee Parker Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Donnie Sanders, 22, 804 8th Street Ferriday, possession of contraband in penal institute.

Fredrick W. White, 59, 211 Alabama Avenue, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Jakyareon Hawkins, 18, 6085 5th Street, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm by drive by, illegal use of a firearm.

Ashley N. White, 30, 148 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 90 days default, $560 fine for simple battery.

Trinity L. Roberts 23, 24605 Louisiana 15, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days jail $150 fine for simple littering.

Brandon D. Haley 29, 148 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 90 days default, $560 fine for criminal trespass.

Travis A. McCready, 38, 37 Grove Acres Road, Natchez, court sentenced to 15 days default and two years probation for possession of marijuana. $650 fine and court costs.

Jesse Landon Free, 18, 106 Orange Street, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Averill L. Barber, 22, 110 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Tuesday

Barry Williams, 25, 605 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Higgins Road

Alarms on US 84

Fire on Louisiana 15

Suspicious person on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard

Attempted break in on S Canal Street

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Domestic violence on Madison Street

Medical call on N Oak Street

Medical call on N Grove Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road

Alarms on Louisiana 908

Alarms on Doty Garden Circle

Medical call on Riverview Parkway

Theft on Poole Road

Medical call on Apple Street

Medical call on Apple Street

Domestic violence on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Mickey Gilley Avenue

Medical call on US 84

Attempted Break-In on Ferriday Drive

911 call US 84

Miscellaneous call on Cypress Lane

911 call on US 84

Fire call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Carolina Avenue

911 call on Orange Street

Large fire on Louisiana 131

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Auto accident on US 84

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Donald Drive

Auto accident on Canal Street

Disturbance on Huntington Drive

Miscellaneous call on Eugene Road

Juvenile Problem on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on US 84

Domestic violence on Guido Road

Criminal damage to property on US 84

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Residence burglary on Louisiana 569

Residence burglary on Louisiana 569

Miscellaneous on Lee Street

Medical call on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Auto accident on US 84

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Elmer Lee Piper Jr.. 598, 118 North Grove Drive, Vidalia, on charges of Vehicular Homicide in the 1st degree, vehicular reckless operation and no seatbelt.