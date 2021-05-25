Stacie Ealine Cloy
Sept. 10, 1975 – May 24, 2021
NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Stacie Ealine Cloy, 45, of Natchez, who died May 24, 2021, at Field Health System in Centreville, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Green Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Mark Whitney officiating.
Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.
