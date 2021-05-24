UNION CHURCH — Graveside services for Betty B. Nelson, 66, of Union Church, who died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Meadville Convalescent Home in Meadville, will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Hickory Block United Methodist Church Cemetery in Union Church with Reverend Barney Rankin officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.