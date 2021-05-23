June 2, 1992 – May 21, 2021

Memorial Services for Michael Allen Wheeler, 28, of Natchez, who died May 21, 2021, will be from 5 p.m. to p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel. Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

He was born June 2, 1992, in Natchez to Fred Allen Wheeler and Courtney C. Trahern.

He worked at United Medical.

He is preceded in death by his great grandmother Mabel Ellington and great grandfather Thomas Ellington and grandmother Marie Harrell and grandfather Charles Wheeler.

Survivors include his father and wife Amanda Wheeler, his mother, fiancé Megan Cobb. Two sons Walker Wheeler and Bryson Wheeler and daughter Breelynn Cobb. Sisters Casey Buckles, Brittany Wheeler Kelsei Price, Phoebee Wheeler, Hanna Stinson, brother Phoenix Wheeler, grandmother Mary Ann Guilliams nieces Bryleigh and Emberleigh Buckles and Sophie Lord and many cousins.

