May 22, 2021

  • 84°
Pictured above is a Mallard taking off from the water. (Courtesy Photo U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services)

Louisiana proposes license fee restructure

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:40 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021

Louisiana’s State Legislature is proposing a restructuring of hunting and fishing license fees in H.B. 691, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Associated Press said the license changes won backing from the House on Tuesday and will now head to the State Senate.

The proposed changes impact boat registration, fishing and hunting fees and regulations. For example a Hook and Line Crab fishing license costs $2.50 but the change proposes a $5 fee but would now include roadside crabbing with a daily limit of 12 dozen crabs.

Freshwater fishing license could see an increase from $9.50 to $17 but the increase allows for $95.00 in bonus privileges previously sold separately. The privileges include five recreational wire nets, five recreational pipes/drums, five recreational Cans/Buckets, five resident hoop nets, 35 recreational crawfish traps, five recreational slat traps.

Under the proposal, a basic hunting license and a deer license would be needed instead of a big game license. Currently Big game, basic hunting, bow and primitive costs a total of $50. Under the proposal The deer license would come with bow hunting and primitive firearm privileges not included in the current big game license. A deer hunting license  and a basic hunting license would cost $35 in total under the proposal.

Louisianans pay $35 a year to hunt spring turkeys, but a change would bring the total down to $32 and $7.50 of the license would go to the Louisiana Wild Turkey Fund. In Concordia parish, three gobblers were harvested in 2020 according to the Wild Turkey Program Report.

Waterfowl hunters will pay $32 for their privileges, which is $11.50 more than the current price tag. $10 of the increase would go towards the Louisiana Duck Stamp Fund to increase the funds available for conservation and the rebuilding of breeding grounds for waterfowl.

Louisiana sportsman’s paradise license includes all fishing and hunting privileges, would remain the same price of $100. The

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative