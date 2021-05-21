May 21, 2021

Natchez will miss Dianne’s Frame Shop

By Editorial Board

Published 6:19 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

What’s the saying? The only constant is change?

Natchez and Dianne Kirby face a difficult change together as Dianne closes her business of 42 years in Natchez, Dianne’s Frame Shop.

Her location on John R. Junkin Drive suffered heavy water damage during the freak February ice storm here. That disaster was enough for her to say enough. She chose to retire, rather than rebuild her popular framing business and gift shop.

Kirby began a fire sale of sorts this week at 624 Franklin St., where she is selling all of her store’s merchandise. Her framing materials were largely ruined by the water damage, but the vast majority of her merchandise was left unscathed.

Dianne’s was known for its unique and high quality home accessories and gift items, as well a excellent customer service. Patrons and friends were lined up outside well before the store opened, waiting to get first dibs at what she was selling.

Many waited in line simply to bid farewell to someone who became a friend after so many years keeping shop in Natchez. Kirby was quick to point out she’s not going anywhere, not leaving Natchez, and will be available to anyone who needs her.

We will miss particularly her framing skills. Kirby’s work was creative and excellent. Perhaps the closing of her store will lead to an opportunity for someone else to go into that line of work in Natchez.

We wish Kirby many years of a fulfilling retirement, and thank her for 42 years of serving the people of the Miss-Lou at Dianne’s Frame Shop.

  

