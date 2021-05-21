Crime Reports: May 22, 2021
Natchez Police
Department
Arrests — Thursday
John Andy Green, 60, 214A Washington Street, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: leaving the scene/attended. No bond set.
Arrests — Wednesday
Michael Bacon, 33, 48 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charges of credit card use with intent to defraud, credit card numbers with intent to defraud, contempt of court: failure to appear, illegal possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units, receiving stolen property, resisting or obstructing arrest, and weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set on any charges.
Joseph Daniel Ratliff, 68, 5 Rolling Hills Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Accident on Orleans Street.
Traffic stop on Summerfield Place.
Traffic stop on Rankin Street.
False alarm on Cemetery Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Thursday
Sexual assault/rape on St. Charles Avenue.
False alarm on Glenwood Drive.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident at Pig Out Inn.
Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on Forrest Drive.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop at Mark Apartments Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
False alarm on Laurel Hill Drive.
Juvenile problem on George F. West Boulevard.
False alarm on Highland Boulevard.
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Forgery/embezzlement on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Miller Avenue.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Unwanted subject on Daisy Street.
False alarm on Wheeler Drive.
Unwanted subject on Fisk Avenue.
Accident on West Steirs Lane.
Accident on U.S. 61 North/Patriot Car Wash.
Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.
Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Two false alarms on Homochitto Street.
Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Accident on Madison Street.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Jaylon Davion Hayes, 19, 32 Windy Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held without bond.
John Sean Swoveland, 56, 35 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of domestic violence – simple assault and malicious mischief. Held on $1,500 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Joseph Daniel Ratliff, 68, 40 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of bench warrant/failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Reports — Thursday
False alarm on Pineview Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on West Wilderness Road.
Aggravated assault on Cleothia Henyard Drive.
Four intelligence reports on State Street.
Disturbance on King Circle.
Unwanted subject on LaGrange Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Theft on Anderson Drive.
Suspicious activity on Redd Loop Road.
Accident on Hazlip Street.
Disturbance on Phillip West Road.
Shots fired on King Circle.
Reports — Wednesday
Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.
False alarm on Steam Plant Road.
Malicious mischief on Steam Plant Road.
Dog problem on Oakland Park Road.
Dog problem on Miracle Road.
Burglary on White Oak Drive.
Intelligence report on Old Highway 84.
Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Loud noise/music on Village Square Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop o Greenfield Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Friday
Auto accident on Westlake Drive
Alarms on US 84
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on 8th street
Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road
Fire on Louisiana 565
Auto accident on Carter Street
Reckless driving on US84
Medical call on Elizabeth Road
Medical call on US 84
Alarms on Louisiana 3232
Juvenile delinquency on Steven Road
Alarms on Robert Lewis Drive
Missing person on Crestview Drive
Domestic violence on Magoun Road
