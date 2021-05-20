Shelby Trevillion

HARRISTON — Funeral services for Shelby “Moose” Trevillion, 60, of Harriston who died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez, will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jefferson County High School in Fayette with Reverend Charles Carradine officiating. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriston under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.