May 20, 2021

  • 70°
Hunt

Rita Mae Hunt

By Staff Reports

Published 12:54 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Jan. 7, 1953 – May 15, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Rita Mae Hunt, 68, of Vidalia, who died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Vidalia will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Vidalia City Cemetery with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask.  We are practicing social distancing.

Rita was born January 7, 1953, the daughter of Thelma Hunt Harvey and Eli Harvey, Jr. and was reared by Idell Marshall and Lee Marshall.  She graduated from Vidalia High School and was previously employed with Adams County Nursing Home and the City of New Orleans.  Ms Hunt was a member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church where she served with the Usher Ministry.  She was also a graduate of Hope Bible Institute. Rita also held memberships with the Adams County Mass Choir, Victory Chapter #4 Order of Eastern Stars and 100 Black Women.  She enjoyed cooking, gardening and Bible Study,

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph Cleveland and Eli Harvey II, son Troy Hunt, grandson Derrick Smith and husband McAmis White.

She leaves to cherish her memories:  three sons, Jamaal Hunt, Joseph Hunt and Robert Jenkins; two daughters Angela White and Judy White; brother Richard Harvey; sisters Mary Cleveland, Jean Bailey and Joyce Harvey; 23 grandchildren; very special granddaughter Dontelle White; 30 great-grandchildren; special friend Billy Ray Moore; loyal friends Loretta Shelley, Kelvin and Anna Laura Tillage, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements