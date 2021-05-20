FAYETTE — Graveside services for Mildred George, 81, of Fayette who died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Poplar Hill A.M.E Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Sabrena Bartley officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.