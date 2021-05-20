Crime reports: May 21, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Melanie Victoria Quinn, 29, 46 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $280.00 on first count and $625.00 on second count.
Clifton Alexander Walker, 58, 3 Dale Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $677.50.
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Roth Hill Road.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Homochitto Street.
Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Hit and run at Susie B. West Apartments.
Traffic stop at Patriots Car Wash.
Property damage on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Monday
Theft on Linden Drive.
Disturbance on Daisy Street.
Accident on Mt. Carmel Drive.
Accident on Lewis Drive.
Breaking and entering on Eastwood Road.
Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Canal Street.
Accident on Shaw Street.
Unwanted subject on Grant Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Melrose Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Prentiss Street.
Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Homochitto Street.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Westwood Road.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Fredrick Jermaine Hauer, 39, 15 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Brian Williamson Polk, 45, 1005 Fisher Park, Brookhaven, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Jecori Lamont Brown, 29, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held without bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Covington Road.
Traffic stop on Newman Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Intelligence report on Lee Parker Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.
False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.
Dog problem on Wildlife Way.
Theft on U.S. 61 North.
Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.
Reckless driving on Country Club Drive.
Alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.
Reports — Monday
Illegal dumping on Dunbarton Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Walber Court.
Theft on Rand Road.
Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Kerry N. Wilkinson, 27, 1613 Camilia Street, Vidalia, on charges of criminal damage to property (felony).
Daphanie Cooper, 35, 6377 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on charges of driving while intoxicated first offense, careless operation and no proof of insurance.
Christopher Neal, 30, 208 Galloway, Clayton, court sentenced to 30 days of jail time with six months and a $760 fine for animal cruelty.
Jamal Deandra Griffin, 22, 141 Diame Street, Clayton, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm on two counts.
Meredith Green, 33, 581 Stephens road, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit of six days time served for disturbing the peace, fighting.
Ira L. Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit of six days time served for disturbing the peace and fighting.
Ronald C. Davis, 32, 9831 US 84, Ferriday, court sentenced to a fine of $245 for no drivers license in possession.
Cameron Randall, 20, 77 Pine Mount Natchez, court sentenced to $952.50 court costs and fine, one year jail time suspension and one year probation.
Torre Robinson 20, 45 Montgomery Road, Natchez, court sentenced to one year jail suspension, one year probation for simple burglary and $952.50 court cost and fine.
Arrests — Tuesday
Jarvis J. Davis, 29, 613 7th Street Ferriday, on charges of introducing contraband in a penal institution and possession of Schedule I drugs.
Dalton B. Hughes, 27, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday on charges of contraband in a penal institution.
Miriam C. King, 35, 249 Bingham Street, Clayton, on charges of Criminal Mischief.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Vail Acres Road
Traffic stop US 84
Alarms on Moose Lodge Road
Theft on EE Wallace Boulevard
Hit deer on US 84
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Carter Street
Reports — Tuesday
Unwanted person on Cowan Street
Medical call on Airport Road
Domestic call on Louisiana 129
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Theft on Louisiana 565
Arrest on warrant on Carter Street
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Introduction of Contraband on Carter Street
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Theft on Moose Lodge Road
Plane crash on Louisiana 425
Hang up 911 call on Mack Moore Road
Alarms on Moose Lodge Road
Medical call on Concordia Drive
Theft on Dan Howard Road
Unwanted person on Orange Street
Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road
Unwanted person on Crestview Drive
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Iowa Street
Medical call on Chauvin Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Reckless driving on Carter Street
Traffic Stop on Margaret Circle
Welfare call on Louisiana 425
Medical call on Elizabeth Road
Alarms on Louisiana 15
Traffic citation on US 84
Disturbance on Bingham Street
