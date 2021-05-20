Sept. 12, 1928 – May 18, 2021

Services for Clarence A. Bowlin, Jr., 92, of Natchez who died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Natchez will be Monday May 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church with Revs. Bo and Mary Kate Myers officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Mr. Bowlin is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret “Pete” Bowlin, and one grandson, Max Bowlin.

Survivors include one sister, Carolyn Luciani, sons Mike Bowlin (Kim), and Steve Bowlin (Shannon) and daughter Susan Myers (Johnny), grandchildren Brandy Bowlin, Tucker Bowlin, Olivia Bowlin, Mikey Bowlin (Amber), Mandi Boyd (Mitch), Casey LaRue, John Erick Myers (Lyndsey), Bo Myers (Mary Kate) and five great grandchildren, Brooke Boyd, Kellean Boyd, Kinley Myers, Kate Myers and Foster Myers.

Bowlin served as Natchez Dixie Youth Baseball League commissioner for 50 years, 38 of those as one of three national directors of the league.

Bowlin also served as a high school football official for 35 years and as a high school basketball referee for 30 years, while also umpiring local Dixie Youth baseball games.

Bowlin also worked for Sports Center in Natchez for 70 years.

Bowlin played basketball at Natchez High for A. I. Rexinger. Bowlin coached Cathedral’s boys’ basketball team for two years. In 1947, Bowlin ran the Natchez independent basketball and softball leagues. Bowlin served in the Naval Reserve during the Korean War.

Bowlin began working in Little League Baseball in Natchez when he returned in 1953 from serving in the Navy. Bowlin was awarded thye Contributor to Amateur Football award by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc., Miss-Lou Chapter in 1987.

Pallbearers are John Myers, Mitch Boyd, Danny Huffines, Charles Ned Porter, Chip Sturdivant, Bo Myers and Mikey Bowlin.

Honorary pallbearers are the Saturday Lunch Gang, Sports Center friends, Bob Barrett, Raymond Bonnette and Garnell Webb.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Lee Randall and Gwne Page.And the special lady who called and said she could not imagine the world without Clarence Bowlin.

