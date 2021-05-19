May 19, 2021

McCoy

William H. McCoy

By Staff Reports

Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Sept. 20, 1949 – May 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for William H. “Still Bill” McCoy, 70, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on May 12, 2021, in Centreville, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, at 12 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

William was born on September 20, 1949, in Warren County, MS, to Samuel McCoy Sr. and Ora D. McCoy. He was a DJ at WTYJ where he was known as “Still Bill.” His love for music transformed into a local dance television show on Saturdays known as “The Musical Thrills Dancers.” He loved to play solitaire and watch Animal Planet.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Mamie and Saul Bruce; and seven brothers.

William leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Charlotte McCoy; one son, Elbert C. (Calandra) Robinson; two grandchildren, Kyanndi Robinson and Caleb Robinson; two brothers, Calvin (Shantel) McCoy and Learthur McCoy; one sister, Gloria (Larry) Ward; stepmother, Jeanette McCoy; three step-sisters: Cleotha McCoy, Nicole McCoy, and Cassandra McCoy; one Goddaughter, Jocelyn Hooker; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

