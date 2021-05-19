Aug. 19, 1998 – May 12, 2021

Funeral services for Travion Deontae Domino, 22, of Vidalia, LA will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor Danny Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Travion, son of George Domino and Debbie Jones, was born in Dallas, TX and died at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com