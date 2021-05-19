May 19, 2021

Natchez Tennis Pro Johnny Wahlborg works with Tatum Brumfield to improve her game at the tennis and pickleball open house hosted at Duncan Park in April 2021. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Sign-ups for 2021 Junior Tennis Summer Program at Duncan Park Sunday

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:11 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Sign-ups for the 2021 Junior Tennis Summer Program at the Duncan Park Tennis Center will be this Sunday. And Duncan Park director of tennis and pickleball Frankie Spence said more would be taking place that afternoon.

“Basically from 1 to 3 p.m., we’re going to have fun games. We’ll have hit for prizes, snowballs to drink. It’s going to be like a little carnival for the kids,” Spence said. “

Duncan Park tennis pro Johnny Wahlborg said that he and Spence are going to try to change the program a little bit.

“Frankie is trying to work with the kids and get them to compete at the next level. We’re going to call it tournaments,” Walhborg said. “It’s more of a play day. But we’re calling it tournaments so that kids feel like they’re playing in tournaments. No help from their parents. It’s going to be really cool. I’m going to bring kids from other parts of the state and from Louisiana. It’s going to be a fun summer.”

The Junior Tennis Summer Program will last through the month of June and will consist of several age groups participating on various days and times during the week.

“The five- and six-year-olds will be on Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. First- through third-grades will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fourth- through seventh-grades will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. JV and high school tennis players will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,” Spence said.

Spence said that he’s looking from anywhere from 30 to 50 kids to sign up for this program. He also said that on Tuesday there will be beginning pickleball for kids age seven to 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. and for ages 12 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“In the evenings in June, we’ll be having pickleball and tennis leagues,” Spence said. “I’m looking for that to get really big in the next year.”

