Lynette Noble
Nov. 14 – May 13, 2021
NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Lynette Noble, 48, of Natchez, who died May 13, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Cemetery with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating.
Burial will follow at New Hope Missionary Baptist Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent at www.bateastememorial.com
