Aug. 6, 1936 – May 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for James B. King, 84, of New Orleans, who departed his earthly life on May 9, 2021, in New Orleans, LA, will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, MS, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Ernest Ford Jr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery.

James was born on August 6, 1936, in Church Hill, MS to James King and Easter King. He was a member of the International Longshoreman Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Jesse Tyler, Ananias King, Charlie King, and Leroy King; and two sisters, Katie Brown and Louise Ford.

James leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Carol (Gregory) Tyler and Rose Bibbins; three sons: Elray (Cynthia) Singleton, Jamie Washington, and Jamie Canselo; and one sister, Ethel Slack; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.