May 19, 2021

  • 73°

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — On Friday, Concordia Parish Academy of Math Science and Technology celebrated the graduation of 17 students.

It was the second graduation ever for the young school, which opened in 2012 with 120 students in kindergarten through fifth-grade. The school added a new grade level as students were promoted each year. Ten students graduated in 2020, making the class of 2021 the school’s largest graduating class yet.

Graduation day was bittersweet for the close-knit class and for Concordia Parish Academy Director Nancy Anders who is retiring this year, she said.

“I was very touched and honored by the class as they presented me with a dozen roses for my retirement,” Anders said.

Students received a total of $463,968.08 in scholarship funds and seven of the 17 students, including J’Lon Prosser, Brennan Remington, Jasmine Stockstill, Micah Lawrence, Josiah Reed, Samantha Chavez and Thomas Olexy, received 60 hours of college credits and an associate’s degree from Northwestern State University.

Anders said students were also left with another parting gift.

“Wesley and Darlene Gilbert were setting up the keyboard and sound system. A gentleman walked up to them and handed them $1,700,” she said. “He wanted each graduate’s family to have $100 so they could go out and celebrate their graduation with their family. Then he gave Wesley $200 to go get new sunglasses because his sunglasses were scratched.”

Valedictorian Prosser and Salutatorian Remington each received Concordia Parish diploma awards in addition to receiving their high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Northwestern State University.

Concordia Parish diploma awards are given by the school district to students who maintain high standards in academics.

Prosser, the son of Keisha and Kenneth Prosser, plans to study kinesiology and pre-physical therapy at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

In his valedictory speech, Prosser recalled memories of how he and most of his classmates annoyed their teachers and bonded while voting on the school mascot and school colors while they were in fourth-grade when CPA first opened.

“I can’t believe that we won’t sit in class and see each other every day anymore,” he said. “They say all good things come to an end but I’m more than certain that this good thing will last forever. … As we walk out of this graduation today, as graduates, let this not be a ‘goodbye.’ Let this be a, ‘see you later.’”

Remington, the son of Jessica Remington and Bart Remington, also plans to attend ULM and study psychology and later pursue a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

In his speech, Remington challenged his classmates to build upon the knowledge they have gained through high school, treat others with kindness and remember, “success isn’t determined by how others view you; it is determined by you.”

“My best advice I can give is to open your ears and give people a chance, because they’ll surprise you,” he said. “There is a lot to learn from everyone you meet. We are all individuals trying to make our mark in the world we live in, and together we can edify each other by providing that standing ovation our fellow conductors seek.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks