May 18, 2021

  • 73°

Natchez Bicycle Classic this weekend

By Letters to the Editor

Published 7:14 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

To the editor:

We do not know about y’all, but the Young Professionals with the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce are “geared” up for the upcoming Natchez Bicycle Classic this weekend.

Last year, over 200 cyclists participated in our inaugural ride and we are anticipating to at least double that. This event features various distances ranging from 15-62 miles and a 48-mile multi-surface route. They begin on Broadway Street in front of the Natchez Grand Hotel and are led by police escort to the Natchez Trace Parkway. Three SAG (Support and Gear) stops are available along the route, sponsored by REFRESH Sips & Eats and Coca-Cola. They will finish at the Grand as well. Then enjoy the after-ride party with Angel Oaks Home Loans and Pig Out Inn catering.

We are anticipating (fingers-crossed) a beautiful weekend and a town bustling with activity. As this past weekend with the Mudbug Festival, events and activities throughout the town directly impact economic development. Heads on beds and feet under tables keep the doors open and the lights on.

The Natchez Bicycle Classic would not happen without our amazing sponsors. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Natchez Chevrolet GMC, Natchez Nissan, Natchez Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Natchez Toyota, Lakeside Ford, Winnsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Sock Sponsor: Jordan Carriers; Medal Sponsor: Visit Natchez; SAG Sponsor: REFRESH Sips & Eats; Starting Line Sponsor: Natchez Grand Hotel; Finish Line Sponsor: State Farm Agents of the Miss-Lou, Stuart Heflin and Russ Wood. Thank you to all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze Sponsors as well. We literally could not hold these events without you.

Also, a big thank you to the Natchez Bicycle Club – Curtis Moroney and Allen Richard for the help and support in creating the routes and guiding us along the way.

If you’d like to join the fun and participate, please visit www.natchezbicycleclassic.com to register. If you’d like to come show support and cheer the riders along, join us in front of the Natchez Grand Hotel on Broadway at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021. “Come for the ride, stay for the party!”

Sarah Lindsey Laukhoff, Natchez

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested