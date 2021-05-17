School board taps employee to be next superintendent

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish School Board has selected Toyua Watson to be the next Superintendent of Concordia Parish School District.

Watson is a graduate of Ferriday High School and has served as director of secondary education in Concordia Parish since 2018.

She obtained her master’s degree in education from Northwestern State University and has more than a decade of educational experience in teaching, counseling and special program management.

The decision to hire Watson came after three and one half hour interview process on Monday.

Each of two finalists for the position was interviewed in open meeting and in executive session. The other finalist was Montrell Greene, who is a minister at Sycamore Street Church in Greenwood.

After the interviews, the board voted 8-1 in favor of hiring Watson. Only Board member Raymond Riley, Ph.D., voted for Greene.

School officials said the next step in the process is to negotiate a contract that would determine Watson’s start date and compensation and the term length before the contract is up for renewal.

During her interview Monday, Watson said she has done a lot in the Concordia Parish School District in her years working there and, as superintendent, hopes to do more.

“I want to be the change that I want to see happen,” she said.

When asked how she would improve the districts graduation rate, Watson honed in on her familiarity with the parish’s schools and said most of them “have an excellent graduation rate” and she would address academic concerns at the school level, not on a district level.

Board president Fred Butcher thanked other school board members for being patient and “doing their homework” on each of the applicants. In the past month, the search for a new superintendent had been narrowed down from a total of eight who applied to the two final candidates for the position.

“Thank you Dr. Greene for spending time with us through this interview process and we wish you the best of luck in his next endeavor, wherever that may be,” Butcher said at the conclusion of Monday’s board meeting. “Mrs. Watson, you’re a local person, have worked very hard and have shown that you’ve learned a whole lot and I think the learning curve is about to increase even more. Congratulations on becoming our next superintendent.”

This story will be updated with more information.