May 15, 2021

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

By Hunter Cloud

Published 3:38 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson asked the 47 graduates from Adams County Christian School what they would do with their time Friday night at First Baptist Church Natchez.

ACCS headmaster David King spoke to the challenges of COVID, and salutatorian Amber Scroggins asked her fellow classmates to cling to the fleeting moments. Valedictorian Lane Rehms shared words of wisdom with his class mates, adding if they do something they love they will never work a day in their life.

