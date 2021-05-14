May 14, 2021

  • 54°

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

By Jan Griffey

Published 7:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Tom Graning, owner of Go Mart convenience store, said he doesn’t know why his business has seen such a run on gasoline sales.

“I have no idea. People are in panic mode. We haven’t had a problem getting gas, but we’ve had a run on it the last two days,” Graning said. “On Monday particularly, it’s like some word got out that there was going to be a shortage, and people panicked. It’s like what they did with toilet paper.”

Graning said he had plenty of gas, but as the day progressed on Monday and word spread of an impending shortage, more and more people were buying.

“We ran out of gas last night sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. We had plenty of gas for our normal demand, but not this run on it,” Graning said.

Fortunately, he had his regular load of gasoline scheduled to come in early Tuesday morning, which it did.

“We are scheduled to get another load on Thursday morning, as usual, and we should not have a problem. Now, if everybody else is having the same problem (with a run on gas), I don’t know,” he said. “There is no reason for people to panic. It’s comparable to the toilet paper situation we had or what happens when we expect a hurricane. If people think it’s going to be a problem, then they make it a problem.”

As for gasoline prices, Graning said those are market driven. Many in our area on social media claimed gasoline prices here had topped $3 a gallon, but that’s not the case anywhere in the Miss-Lou.

“I can’t explain that. We have gone up something like 10 cents in the last four months,” he said.

Matthew Kaiser, president and owner of Kaiser Petroleum, said while Jackson and Hattiesburg depend on fuel from the pipeline that suffered a cyberattack recently and was briefly shut down, the Natchez area does not. Kaiser said fuel comes to the Natchez area by barge on the river.

“They’ve got the pipeline back going now,” Kaiser said. “That pipeline allocates to terminals in Mississippi that serve Jackson and Hattiesburg and they had a tighter supply because of the, but our fuel is barged in.”

Kaiser said on Monday some Vidalia stations also ran out of fuel because customers were pumping it faster than it could be delivered, all because of panicked buying.

“People were buying 5,000 to 6,000 gallons in a day, instead of the 1,500 gallons they usually buy,” Kaiser said. “We have told our customers to be a little more mindful of their inventory just so they don’t run out, but we can get fuel to them. This was 100 percent panic buying, just like the toilet paper situation. If people would calm down a bit, we would all be fine.”

He said that kind of run on gasoline also affects prices, too.

“People compare our prices with those in places on the interstate, like Brookhaven, where stores have four times the foot traffic as stores here. We have a dwindling population here and stores don’t make the money on gas that people think they do. They make money on what customers buy in the store. But prices are also affected during times like this when demand went through the roof. The public was running the price up a lot in that situation. But nobody is over $3 a gallon here right now,” he said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport