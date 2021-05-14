Nov. 14, 1949 – May 11, 2021

Graveside services for Larry Dale Washington, 71, of Ridgecrest, will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Washington, son of the late Simon and Clara Moore Washington was born in Monroe, LA and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

