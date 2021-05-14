May 14, 2021

Grace Elizabeth Sanders

By Staff Reports

Published 2:28 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

ROXIE — Grace Elizabeth Sanders, 69, a resident of Roxie, passed away May 3 at Merit-Health, Natchez. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Higdon Community Church Cemetery, 10139 McNair Road, Roxie, MS. Interment will follow. Family and friends may visit 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Spencer Funeral Home, Fayette. Collins Funeral Home, Jackson, is handling arrangements.

